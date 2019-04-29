Armenia Ombudsman: Davit Sanasaryan preparing to file an appeal

I met with Davit Sanasaryan right after a charge was brought against him. This is what Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, adding that the meeting was held at his initiative.
“I talked to Davit Sanasaryan and his attorney and know that they are preparing to file an appeal. If they do, we’ll look into it and then talk.”
When asked if Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan was entitled to express certainty that the case regarding Sanasaryan will be forwarded to court, Tatoyan didn’t give a clear answer, but he did state the following: “I stated that I will be launching a process anyway, but we reached an agreement, that Is, if an appeal is filed and the attorney is able to state the demand more clearly, I will know what to do later.”