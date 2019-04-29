Armenia Ombudsman on risks of violations of presumption of innocence

There have been risks of violation of presumption of innocence, and the Ombudsman’s Office has recorded the fact that there have been preconceived evaluations of the cases of the second President of Armenia and Manvel Grigoryan. This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

When asked if there had been a violation of presumption of innocence with respect to Kocharyan or not, the Ombudsman stated that he had made a statement on that in June and had said that there were problems with presumption of innocence. “I had stated that officials, particularly those who are responsible in the fight against crimes, must be careful when making statements because that can be a detriment to the case. Now I want to raise this issue again and ask everyone to follow the principle of presumption of innocence,” he said.