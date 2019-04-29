News
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal considers appeal of Spayka company director’s arrest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The examination of the defense’s appeal of the decision to remand Spayka company founding director Davit Ghazaryan in custody has concluded Monday at the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia.

Karen Sardaryan, one of Ghazaryan’s attorneys, told reporters that the court decision will be announced Tuesday morning.

On April 8, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted the State Revenue Committee’s (SRC) petition and ruled that Davit Ghazaryan be remanded in custody for two months.

On April 4, charges were filed against Ghazaryan, and within the framework of a criminal case into non-payment of large amount of taxes.

As per the respective SRC statement, Spayka has not paid 7,036,666,312 drams (approx. US$14,468,090) in customs duties and taxes to the state budget.
