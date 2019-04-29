News
Armenia ambassador to Czech Rep. attends conference on EU-EAEU economic ties
YEREVAN. – The Ambassador of Armenia to the Czech Republic, Ashot Hovakimian, attended and addressed at a conference on foreign economic ties between the European Union (EU) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

In his opening remarks at this event, and as representative of the currently EAEU chairing country, the ambassador presented this union’s priorities and main directions during the chairmanship of Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
