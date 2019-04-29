Members of Armenian parliamentary committee meet with Czech delegation

Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Anna Karapetyan and the Committee’s members met today with the delegation led by Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Marek Benda.
As reported the National Assembly, welcoming the Czech parliamentarians to the National Assembly, Anna Karapetyan attached importance to the enhancement of the friendly relations and highlighted the role of Marek Benda in the adoption of the resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition by the Parliament of the Czech Republic.
Importance was also attached to the reciprocal visits of the parliamentary friendship groups that contribute to the enhancement of inter-parliamentary ties and exchange of experience.
Marek Benda asked about the reforms being made and the actions being taken in the electoral system and in the economic, political and legal sectors following the velvet revolution in Armenia, and Anna Karapetyan informed that the parliament will soon make amendments to the Electoral Code with all political parties.
The members of the Standing Committee touched upon freedom of speech and attached importance to the introduction of the legal and political cultures of Europe and the improvement of democratic institutions in Armenia.