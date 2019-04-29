News
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.07 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.18 (up by AMD 1.12), that of one British pound totaled AMD 622.51 (up by AMD 1.45), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.44 (up by 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 232.09, AMD 19,870.26 and AMD 13,755.38, respectively.
