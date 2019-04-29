Iran does not intend to close Hormoz Strait

Iran's top military commander said on Sunday that the Islamic republic does not intend to close the Strait of Hormuz for the international shipping.
Tehran wants the Strait of Hormuz to remain open with sustained security, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Hossein Baqeri was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.
The Iranian oil and commodities are being freighted through the strait just like the shipments of other countries, Baqeri said.
The Iranian Armed Forces are in charge of security of the Strait of Hormuz and "if anybody is to make the Strait of Hormuz unsafe, we will certainly counter it."
However, "if the hostility of enemies reaches a point that there is no other choice, that day, we will be fully capable of closing the strait," Baqeri said, referring to the conflict between the United States and Iran over Washington's sanctions against Tehran over its oil sales, Xinhua reported.