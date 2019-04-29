Armenia Nature Protection Minister speaks at Green Silk Road Conference

At the invitation of the Chinese party, from April 25 to 27, Minister of Nature Protection of the Republic of Armenia Erik Grigoryan participated in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum.
As reported the Ministry of Nature Protection, on the morning of April 25, Minister Grigoryan participated in the plenary session devoted to the start of the Belt and Road green development coalition and gave a speech at the Green Silk Road Conference during the second half of the day.
During the conference, Minister Grigoryan had a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China Li Ganjie. The meeting ended with the signing of a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding “On Cooperation in Nature Protection between the Ministry of Nature Protection of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China”.
On April 26, Minister Grigoryan participated in the opening of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum and the conference of high-ranking leaders, gave a short interview to the Chinese state CCTV-13 and had a meeting with Vice Administrator of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of the People’s Republic of China Peng Youdong. The parties discussed the use of China’s experience in the fight against desertation and lands degradation in Armenia, implementation of a joint pilot project and issues on future cooperation and reached concrete agreements on future actions.