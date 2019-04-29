World PR community in Yerevan: New cooperation project between SPRING PR and IPRA

Armenia’s leading PR company SPRING PR agency has announced partnership with IPRA, the International Public Relations Association.
This year the Gala dinner and awards ceremony for the prestigious Golden World Awards for Excellence in PR (GWA) will be held in Yerevan.
IPRA and SPRING PR issued a statement calling on all local and regional companies, PR agencies, intergovernmental and state institutions to enter the IPRA GWA competition with their best communication programmes. The competition is open now and entries close 13 May 2019. Full details on how to enter can be found at www.ipra.org.
This cooperation will create new perspectives for the profession, to present its achievements and activities in the field of communications.
The annual IPRA Golden World Awards (GWA) initiative, established in 1990, recognizes excellence in public relations practice worldwide in a variety of categories. Recipients of the award take particular pride in the recognition granted to their entry as meeting international standards of excellence in public relations. An overall IPRA Grand Prix for Excellence is presented each year to the entry judged as representing the highest standards that year. While there are many national and regional PR awards, there is only one truly global scheme: the GWA.
“The IPRA GWA gala has been held all around the world” says IPRA Secretary General Philip Sheppard. “Recent hosts include Barcelona, Sophia, Doha and Johannesburg. We are excited about the opportunity to bring the world of PR to the enchanting and beautiful city of Yerevan.”
This is a great occasion both for our country and our team as SPRING PR celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. This is a wonderful opportinity to celebrate our anniversary with our partner IPRA by this joint mega-event, mentioned Tatevik Simonyan, co-founder of SPRING PR company and Director of Commmunications and International Projects.