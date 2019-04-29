Eurasian Economic Commission Council session held in Yerevan

The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan in Yerevan. Among the participants were First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov; Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko; First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Finance Alikhan Smayilov; Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

The Government told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the agenda included more than two dozens of issues. The results of conclusions of international agreements between EAEU member states and third parties and certain issues and the course of negotiations over the free trade agreements with Singapore and Serbia were discussed, the draft agreement on pension insurance for employees of EAEU member states was agreed upon, and the agenda for digitization and the results of implementation of the main directions for the activities of the EAEU abroad were touched upon.