Armenia PM receives Homenetmen Central Committee members

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Chairman of the Central Committee of Homenetmen-Armenian General Athletic Union Karnig Meguerditchian.
The Prime Minister attached importance to the role of the organization in preservation of the Armenian identity and, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, expressed willingness to consider the opportunities for implementation of various initiatives of Homenetmen.
Karnig Meguerditchian presented Homenetmen’s action plan for future actions in Armenia and abroad and stated that Athens will be hosting the Homenetmen Youth Congress (10-11 May), gathering members of Homenetmen’s chapters around the world.
The interlocutors discussed various issues and initiatives for intensification of the scout movement in Armenia and particularly in the country’s provinces.