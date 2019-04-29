NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.04.2019

The Azerbaijani side fired today gunshots in the direction of the road leading to the Baghanis village of Tavush Province.

“The adversary opened fire at the positions at 1 a.m., but there were no consequences,” spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry said, adding that the gunshots were fired from firearms.

“There are no injured. I can’t say anything about the damages,” he said.

Head of Baghanis village Narek Sahakyan said the gunshots were fired in the direction of the administrative territory of the village, that is, the Voskepar-Baghanis road sector of the Yerevan-Tbilisi interstate road.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday has arrived in Armenia on a two-day visit, to attend the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday evening will meet with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

Finland has ratified the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

CEPA will deepen EU-Armenia relations and benefit the citizens of Armenia and EU, Finland's foreign office said in a statement.

Military spending in Armenia totaled $609 million in 2018, a 33 percent increase as compared with 2017, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The report does not contain information on Azerbaijan and Georgia. Another Armenia’s neighbor Iran spent on military purposes $13.2 billion.

Total world military expenditure rose to $1822 billion in 2018, representing an increase of 2.6 per cent from 2017.

Up to 1000 demonstrators participated in the action in Sydney calling on the government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The demonstrators directed their protest to Prime Minister Scott Morrison who, despite previously referring to the mass killings as genocide, now stops short of using the term.

Another commemoration event took place in New York’s Times Square on Sunday bringing together representatives of the Armenian community and prominent politicians.

Armenian Diasporan singer Elie Berberyan performed Charles Aznavour’s “Ils Sont Tombés” and “Dle Yaman” song.

For the first time, Citizen’s Day was celebrated in Armenia on Saturday.

Various respective were held in capital city Yerevan and provincial capitals throughout the day.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was walking in the streets of Yerevan, taking selfies, and speaking with passers-by.