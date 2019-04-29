Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected member of ARF-D Supreme Body

Ishkhan Saghatelyan has been elected representative of the newly elected Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party, reports the Supreme Body of ARF-D Armenia.
“The Supreme Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Armenia was held from April 26 to 29.
Examining the activities over the past year and specifying the key benchmarks for upcoming activities, the Supreme Assembly elected the following members of the ARF-D Armenia Supreme Body:
Ishkhan Saghatelyan
Simon Simonyan
Artsvik Minasyan
Lilit Galstyan
Ashot Simonyan
Taron Tonoyan
Shaghik Marukhyan
Hakob Matilyan
Artur Khachatryan
Mikayel Manukyan
Armenuhi Kyureghyan,” the press release reads.