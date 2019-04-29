Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected member of ARF-D Supreme Body

Ishkhan Saghatelyan has been elected representative of the newly elected Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party, reports the Supreme Body of ARF-D Armenia.

“The Supreme Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Armenia was held from April 26 to 29.

Examining the activities over the past year and specifying the key benchmarks for upcoming activities, the Supreme Assembly elected the following members of the ARF-D Armenia Supreme Body:

Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Simon Simonyan

Artsvik Minasyan

Lilit Galstyan

Ashot Simonyan

Taron Tonoyan

Shaghik Marukhyan

Hakob Matilyan

Artur Khachatryan

Mikayel Manukyan

Armenuhi Kyureghyan,” the press release reads.