News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected member of ARF-D Supreme Body
Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected member of ARF-D Supreme Body
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Ishkhan Saghatelyan has been elected representative of the newly elected Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party, reports the Supreme Body of ARF-D Armenia.

“The Supreme Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Armenia was held from April 26 to 29.

Examining the activities over the past year and specifying the key benchmarks for upcoming activities, the Supreme Assembly elected the following members of the ARF-D Armenia Supreme Body:

Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Simon Simonyan

Artsvik Minasyan

Lilit Galstyan

Ashot Simonyan

Taron Tonoyan

Shaghik Marukhyan

Hakob Matilyan

Artur Khachatryan

Mikayel Manukyan

Armenuhi Kyureghyan,” the press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Politician: Subject of transitional justice is closed
To put it shortly, the meaning of transitional justice was that...
 Head of My Step parliamentary faction: Power and business can't coalesce
Makunts believes the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly has to...
 Political party leader: Rumor has it that Armenian PM is most corrupt official
Aram Harutyunyan stresses that something is wrong and that the...
 Armenian parliamentary speaker to make statement on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of mandate
MP Sisak Gabrielyan informed that the National Assembly might set up an...
 Analyst on schism within Armenian government and future of other political parties
The analyst is certain that a political party established during the period of revolution can’t be...
 Yerevan Council of Elders member appointed acting head of State Theater of Song
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Sargsyan confirmed the information and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos