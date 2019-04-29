Yerevan Council of Elders member appointed acting head of State Theater of Song

Host, producer and member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan representing the My Step Alliance Armen Sargsyan has been appointed acting director of the State Theater of Song.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Sargsyan confirmed the information and added that the term of former director of the State Theater of Song Artur Asatryan was going to expire and that he has moved to the United States for medical treatment.

When asked if Artur Grigoryan continues to hold the position of artistic director of the Theater, Sargsyan said the following: “Yes, Artur Grigoryan is still the artistic director and is the spirit of the Theater.”