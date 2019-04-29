News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Yerevan Council of Elders member appointed acting head of State Theater of Song
Yerevan Council of Elders member appointed acting head of State Theater of Song
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

Host, producer and member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan representing the My Step Alliance Armen Sargsyan has been appointed acting director of the State Theater of Song.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Sargsyan confirmed the information and added that the term of former director of the State Theater of Song Artur Asatryan was going to expire and that he has moved to the United States for medical treatment.

When asked if Artur Grigoryan continues to hold the position of artistic director of the Theater, Sargsyan said the following: “Yes, Artur Grigoryan is still the artistic director and is the spirit of the Theater.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst on schism within Armenian government and future of other political parties
The analyst is certain that a political party established during the period of revolution can’t be...
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party meeting held in heated climate, PM gets angry
Particularly heated discussions were held regarding the timeframes for holding the party congress…
 Newspaper: Several Armenian ambassadors to resign
The PM requested from the FM a list where the names of the “unwanted” and the not “one’s own” ambassadors will be noted…
 Armen Ashotyan: Serzh Sargsyan had decided to resign before meeting with Karen Karapetyan
I believe Serzh Sargsyan can also touch upon this issue...
 Third Armenian president welcomes new members of Republican Party of Armenia
When head of the youth wing of the Republican Party of Armenia and director of...
 Pashinyan convokes consultation
During the consultation issues related to the process of spring pre-harvest works...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos