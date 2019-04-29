News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Alleged UAE spy committed suicide in Turkish prison
Alleged UAE spy committed suicide in Turkish prison
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

One of the suspects, who was arrested on charges of spying for the UAE, committed suicide by hanging himself in Istanbul’s Silivri prison, Anadolu reported.

Body of the suspect, identified as Zaki Y. M. Hasan, was found hanging from the bathroom door in his cell at 10.22 a.m. local time on Sunday, a statement issued by the Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The representative of the Ministry of Interior of Turkey confirmed this message.

The suspects were arrested earlier this month as part of a probe by Istanbul prosecutors of alleged spying by the Gulf state.

They were remanded in custody on charges of political, military and international espionage
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Schoolboy, 15, killed in Armenia's Tashir
Police and investigators found out that 15-year-old resident of Tashir Edik Avoya...
 Sex monster abducts and rapes 2 women in 12 hours
The two women were abducted separately by a 'muscular' white male suspect in a car and subsequently raped, one of them being held for over 12 hours. ..
 Talking parrot warns drug dealers about police raids in Brazil
The bird had been taught to alert criminals to police operations in Vila Irmã Dulce...
 US man given time served for keeping a teenage girl in sexual captivity
Wysolovski must also register as a sex offender for life...
 Gold chain and cross thief confesses
Preliminary investigation is underway...
 Cyprus probes 'unprecedented' killings by serial killer suspect
A 35-year-old career officer with the Cypriot army is in custody on suspicion of killing all three...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos