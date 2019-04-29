Armenian Prime Minister receives IAEA Director General

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano, the PM"s office reported.
Pashinyan welcomed the visit of the IAEA Director General and noted the importance of cooperation, which is essential from the point of view of the development of energy and nuclear security of Armenia in accordance with international standards.
The Director General of the IAEA stressed the importance of cooperation both in the framework of current and subsequent programs and expressed readiness to assist the Armenian authorities.
The parties touched upon work in the direction of enhancing the safety of the ANPP and exchanged views on the possibilities of deepening cooperation.