Erdogan, Trump discuss bid for working group on Russian S-400

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump discussed a proposal for a working group on Russia’s S-400 air defense system over phone on Monday, Anadolu reported.
“Our Honorable President brought up the proposal to establish a working group regarding the procurement of the S-400 defense system from the Russian Federation,” Turkish Presidency noted.
According to a statement by the Turkish Presidency, Erdogan and Trump also exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and agreed to pursue cooperation in counter-terrorism.
Washington has balked at Turkey's purchase of the S-400s.
U.S. officials have suggested Turkey buy the U.S. Patriot missile system rather than the S-400, arguing it is incompatible with NATO systems.
Turkey has responded that it was the U.S. refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia offered it a better deal, including technology transfers.
The bilateral and regional issues were subjects of the high-level phone conversation, as well.
The two leaders also reiterated the aim for $75B trade volume, the statement added.