Armenian PM receives Russia’s Medvedev at his house (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Nikol Pahsinyan will spare no effort to make the Eurasian Economic Union more attractive, he said during the meeting with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev in Yerevan.

“This is the first visit after last year’s events in Armenia, and this gives the visit special meaning. In Armenia, we have a tradition to receive the dearest guests at home. I am very happy to have such an opportunity,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, over the past year, relations between the two countries have been developing systematically.

“This does not mean that there were no issues. I think that now we are having an important momentum in our relations. I am sure that, contrary to assessments of pessimists, our relations will reach a new level,” Pashinyan said, adding that it is necessary to turn pessimists into optimists.

He recalled that Armenia is presiding over the EAEU, and participation in this organization is very important.

“We will do our outmost for our membership in EAEU to be effective, and the organization to be attractive,” he said.