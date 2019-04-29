Armenia PM hosts Russian counterpart in governmental mansion

Armenia is currently a chairing country of the Eurasian Economic Union, and of course, it is important for us to move forward to solve several issues on the Eurasian agenda. This is what Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitri Medvedev said during the meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the governmental mansion of Nikol Pashinyan, reports the news service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan, firstly, I would like to thank you for the invitation in such a wonderful period because the weather outside is perfect. Secondly, the session of the heads of governments of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union serves as a good opportunity for us to meet. We hold these events on a regular basis and discuss various issues, including intricate issues. Armenia is currently a chairing country of the Eurasian Economic Union, and of course, it is important for us to move forward to solve several issues on the Eurasian agenda.

This also serves as a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral ties. We have met several times and discussed our current affairs. We also met earlier this year when you visited Moscow as the Prime Minister of the chairing country, and we discussed issues on the bilateral agenda. Now we will go over the main points, especially since our colleagues have prepared several questions for us.

Thank you for inviting me to an informal meeting. It is much appreciated and serves as an opportunity to get to know each other better and talk about various aspects of our partnership in an informal atmosphere. I hope your chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union is absolutely successful and our negotiations and the negotiations with our colleagues will help enhance the cooperation between the two countries, especially since our countries are allies with a unique history of relations and, I hope, a great future. Once again, thank you for the invitation.”

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed current issues on the Armenian-Russian trade and economic ties and the integration partnership within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union.