Armenian President receives IAEA Director General

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano, the president's office reported.
During the meeting, President Sarkissian noted that the safe use of atomic energy was and will be an important priority for Armenia. He thanked the IAEA for the support provided to our country over the years.
The interlocutors exchanged views on possible new programs, and agreed to continue to deepen effective bilateral cooperation, covering new areas, in particular, medicine and healthcare.
Taking into account the huge potential of Armenia in the scientific field, the parties stressed that the cooperation can also cover such areas as new technologies and artificial intelligence.