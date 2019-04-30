Nazarbayev meets with Jackie Chan in Beijing

Ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with world-famous Chinese actor Jackie Chan in Beijing.
A video of their conversation was posted on the Instagram page of TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nur.Kz reported.
During the talk with the actor, Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan and China have connections in all areas. Kazakhstan was the first country that supported the “One Belt, One Road” program.
China and Kazakhstan, according to the first president of the country, fruitfully cooperate in the field of art and education.
As Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, while the countries did not cooperate in the field cinema. He made a proposal for a joint film.
Jackie Chan warmly remembered his trip to Kazakhstan in 2017.
The actor said that he was also thinking about making a joint film. He said that he was waiting for permission from the relevant authorities, after which he hoped to start the project.