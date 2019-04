Hotel Pullman, located in the center of Paris, was evacuated as a result of a fire, two people were injured, RIA Novosti reported quoting the BFMTV channel.

It is reported that a four-star hotel in the XII district of the French capital caught fire at around 15.00.

60 firefighters and 15 fire engines drove to the scene of the incident, it took them about two hours to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters and police will conduct an inspection to determine the preliminary cause of the fire.