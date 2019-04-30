Media count how many times Trump made false or misleading claims after being elected US President

According to The Fact Checker’s database of The Washington Post, Donald Trump has made more than 10,000 false and misleading claims ever since he became the US president in January 2017, the newspaper reported.

The Washington Post analysts state that the number of such claims by Trump has increased especially in recent months.

In the case when in the past Trump was making 5,000 false and misleading claims over the course of 601 days—and which is equivalent to about eight such daily claims, the US President “crossed the 10,000 mark” in 226 days—and which is an average of nearly 23 claims a day.

These claims included the many rallies Donald Trump held before the midterm elections, the partial government shutdown over his promised border wall, and the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.