News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Media count how many times Trump made false or misleading claims after being elected US President
Media count how many times Trump made false or misleading claims after being elected US President
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

According to The Fact Checker’s database of The Washington Post, Donald Trump has made more than 10,000 false and misleading claims ever since he became the US president in January 2017, the newspaper reported.

The Washington Post analysts state that the number of such claims by Trump has increased especially in recent months.

In the case when in the past Trump was making 5,000 false and misleading claims over the course of 601 days—and which is equivalent to about eight such daily claims, the US President “crossed the 10,000 mark” in 226 days—and which is an average of nearly 23 claims a day.

These claims included the many rallies Donald Trump held before the midterm elections, the partial government shutdown over his promised border wall, and the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Government intends to raise level of media literacy in Armenia
The decision was made on Thursday at the Armenian Government’s meeting…
 Editor-in-chief of Armenian daily passes away
The Requiem Mass will be held on...
 Politico: US administration boycotts correspondents’ dinner at White House
The president, who has considered the event to be “so boring and negative…
 Bright Armenia Party MP on Russian TV channels in Armenia
Hakobyan accepted the MP’s concern, but added that...
 Two teenagers arrested in Northern Ireland over journalist's killing
The teens, aged 18 and 19, were detained under the Terrorism Act...
 Armenia is ranked 61st in World Press Freedom Index
Armenia must refrain from any excesses in its attempts to combat “fake news”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos