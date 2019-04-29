Politician: Subject of transitional justice is closed

The subject of transitional justice was closed when the acting head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia refused to clarify the origin of lawfulness of his belongings. This is what politician Stepan Danielyan wrote on his Faceook page.

The post particularly reads as follows:

“We can already close the subject of transitional justice.

To put it shortly, the meaning of transitional justice was that several economic crimes have been committed due to the coalescence of power and business and the properties must be returned to the public.

One of the main mechanisms was that public servants had to corroborate the origins of their belongings under the principle of presumption of guilt.

The subject was closed when the acting head of the State Oversight Service refused to clarify the origin of lawfulness of his belongings.

P.S. Attention, this refers to the head of the State Oversight Service”.