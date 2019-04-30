News
Tuesday
April 30
News
IS leader appears in video for first time in 5 years and claims responsibility for bombings in Sri Lanka
IS leader appears in video for first time in 5 years and claims responsibility for bombings in Sri Lanka
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


The shadowy leader of the Islamic State group claimed to appear for the first time in five years in a video released by the extremist group’s propaganda arm on Monday, AP reported.

The man said to be Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the video also claimed the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka which killed over 250 people were “part of the revenge” that awaits the West.

The video released by a media outlet run by the extremists, Al-Furqan, shows al-Baghdadi with a bushy grey and red beard, wearing a black robe with a beige vest and seated on the floor with what appears to be an AK-74 rifle propped up next to him. He is speaking with three men seated opposite him whose faces were covered and blotted out.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
