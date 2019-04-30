News
Newspaper: Incumbent authorities want to dismember Prosperous Armenia Party
Newspaper: Incumbent authorities want to dismember Prosperous Armenia Party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The incumbent authorities intend to dismember the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) faction at the National Assembly so that a group of MPs of that faction announce—for different reasons—leaving the faction and continuing their parliamentary activities as independent MPs, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“[Ex-President] Serzh Sargsyan’s government did the same with the PAP—after the known February 2015 events when, under the brutal pressure of the [then] government, [PAP Chairman and tycoon MP Gagik] Tsarukyan announced his quitting politics.

“Now the history is repeated; [but] this time within the framework of an anti-oligarchic fight,” Zhamanak wrote.
