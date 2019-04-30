Youth Foundation of Armenia director charged with large-scale money laundering, embezzlement

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee has concluded the preliminary investigation into the criminal case that has been filed against the executive director of the Youth Foundation of Armenia, and on charges of particularly large-scale money laundering and embezzlement.

The preliminary investigation found out the mechanism for this embezzlement and money laundering, the Investigative committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Criminal charges have been brought against the executive director of the Youth Foundation of Armenia.

He has been remanded in custody.

A decision has been made to seize the property belonging to him based on the right of ownership.

The criminal case, along with the indictment, has been sent to court.