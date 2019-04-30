News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia participating in CSTO defense ministers’ consultation
Armenia participating in CSTO defense ministers’ consultation
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A consultation between the defense ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states has kicked off Tuesday in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported.

Kyrgyzstan chairs the CSTO this year.

The event has brought together the heads of defense ministries of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as the representatives the CSTO Secretariat.

Press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Army stated that, in particular, the discussants will exchange views on the challenges and threats in Central Asia.

Also, eleven documents are expected to be signed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia military servicemen are in Moscow
They are taking part in a working meeting within the CSTO framework…
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker elected CSTO PA permanent commission chairman
At the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization spring session in Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 CSTO FMs to meet in Bishkek
On April 11, under the chairmanship of the permanent and plenipotentiary representative…
 Armenia army delegation in Moscow
It is participating in the CSTO discussion…
 Armenia’s actions in CSTO have not resulted in a failure, PM insists
“I think we [Armenia] achieved success within CSTO...
 Armenia PM’s office: Answers to given questions are in CSTO acting chief’s statement
Semerikov’s statement is quite informative and self-sufficient, the Premier’s spokesperson added…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos