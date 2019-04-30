Armenia participating in CSTO defense ministers’ consultation

A consultation between the defense ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states has kicked off Tuesday in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported.

Kyrgyzstan chairs the CSTO this year.

The event has brought together the heads of defense ministries of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as the representatives the CSTO Secretariat.

Press service of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Army stated that, in particular, the discussants will exchange views on the challenges and threats in Central Asia.

Also, eleven documents are expected to be signed.