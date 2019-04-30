News
Tuesday
April 30
News
Criminal charge brought against Armenia PM’s relative
Criminal charge brought against Armenia PM’s relative
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A charge has been brought against an engineer of Armenia’s Dilijan National Park, and within the framework of the criminal case which the National Security Service had filed in connection with falsification of an institute diploma. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It is about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s relative. The latter was charged under the Criminal Code article on forging documents.

On April 4, PM Pashinyan had written on Facebook that a criminal case was launched by his instructions, and for alleged misuse by his relative. 

“This is new Armenia,” he had written, in particular, “and no akin of the [country’s] prime minister can [any longer] be above the law, or be privileged.”
