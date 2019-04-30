Armenia to partake in 2020 Moscow military parade on 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War victory

The defense ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries have discussed the situation in Central Asia, and agreed to send their military divisions to the Moscow military parade next year on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov on Tuesday stated about the aforesaid after the meeting of the Defense Ministers’ Council of this organization, in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city of Bishkek, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

In his words, eleven documents also were signed at this meeting—and including the document on the dates and locations of the upcoming CSTO joint military exercises that will be conducted in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in the near future.

As per Semerikov, the discussants also decided to convene the next CSTO defense ministers’ meeting in November, and again in Bishkek.

The defense ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan attended the CSTO meeting in Bishkek.