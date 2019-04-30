News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Armenia to partake in 2020 Moscow military parade on 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War victory
Armenia to partake in 2020 Moscow military parade on 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War victory
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The defense ministers of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries have discussed the situation in Central Asia, and agreed to send their military divisions to the Moscow military parade next year on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov on Tuesday stated about the aforesaid after the meeting of the Defense Ministers’ Council of this organization, in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city of Bishkek, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

In his words, eleven documents also were signed at this meeting—and including the document on the dates and locations of the upcoming CSTO joint military exercises that will be conducted in Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in the near future.

As per Semerikov, the discussants also decided to convene the next CSTO defense ministers’ meeting in November, and again in Bishkek.

The defense ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan attended the CSTO meeting in Bishkek.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia participating in CSTO defense ministers’ consultation
In the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek…
 Armenia military servicemen are in Moscow
They are taking part in a working meeting within the CSTO framework…
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker elected CSTO PA permanent commission chairman
At the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization spring session in Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 CSTO FMs to meet in Bishkek
On April 11, under the chairmanship of the permanent and plenipotentiary representative…
 Armenia army delegation in Moscow
It is participating in the CSTO discussion…
 Armenia’s actions in CSTO have not resulted in a failure, PM insists
“I think we [Armenia] achieved success within CSTO...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos