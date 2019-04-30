News
Spokeswoman: News on Saudi Arabia ambassador’s meeting with Adam Schiff is fake
Spokeswoman: News on Saudi Arabia ambassador’s meeting with Adam Schiff is fake
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A news item claiming that Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States has pledged to Rep. Adam Schiff to work toward the passage of an Armenian Genocide resolution is false, Asbarez reported. 

“A fake web page impersonating Rep. Schiff’s campaign website was recently created, and a press release was posted describing a meeting between Rep. Adam Schiff and the Saudi Ambassador. The website is fake, and the meeting described is completely false. There was no such meeting and Rep. Schiff has never discussed these issues with the Saudi government. Rep. Schiff will take appropriate steps to report this effort to spread disinformation,” said Emilie Simons, a spokeswoman for Rep. Schiff:

An investigation into the origins of website revealed that adamcshiff.com [sic] domain was purchased on April 24 and routed to the adamschiff.com url.
