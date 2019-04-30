Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Radical changes in tax policy necessary

Armenia needs to think about making radical changes to its tax policy. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan said during the parliamentary hearings devoted to the amendments to be made to the Tax Code today.

Ananyan said there will be interim changes and the public, civil society representatives and parliamentarians need to help simplify the Tax Code. “If the amendments were made prior to the snap parliamentary elections last year, the government would be able to say that it had taken a step for making real changes,” Ananyan stressed.

The head of the State Revenue Committee particularly set aside three points that he considers satisfactory, including a change of the tax burden, increase of the tax burden in consumption and reduction of the tax burden for capital.