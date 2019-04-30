News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Paul Stronski: Pashinyan should do work, instead of blaming the US
Paul Stronski: Pashinyan should do work, instead of blaming the US
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Pashinyan should get down to work and stop playing politics with the US. This is what senior fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Paul Stronski wrote on Twitter as he commented on Pashinyan’s criticism of the US.

Stronski states that the US was highly critical of Kocharyan and Sargsyan in 2008 and that is why it pulled the Millennium Challenges Corporation funding. The analyst also reminded that the US increased its assistance significantly to Armenia after the transfer of power. “Unlike the EU, which pledges money, but delivers slowly, $14 million in additional assistance flowed into Armenia from US within 6 months,” writes the analyst.

Stronski also touched upon Armenia’s humanitarian mission in Syria. “The US understands Armenian interests in Syria because of diaspora. But Armenian deployment of deminers in Syria alongside Russia is a big deal to the US,” he said.

According to Stronski, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus long resisted Russian pressure to deploy to Syria to support Moscow’s efforts to prop up man who used chemical weapons on own people, but Armenia is so far only one that has.

Stronski stressed that there seemed to be no messaging strategy to the West, nor did there appear to be an understanding of how this would appear to Armenia’s European and North American partners. “US-Armenia relationship is strong, and this is an unforced error. But, Pashinyan has work to do and he should do it, instead of blaming the US,” he concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Ambassador to Armenia launches blog
Lynne Tracy will discuss about herself and the US…
 US Ambassador: I am impressed by Armenia's entrepreneurial potential
“Economic revolution announced by the Armenian authorities refers to the removal government barriers...
 US Ambassador: Armenian agriculture is experiencing difficulties
She highlighted the importance of developing agriculture in Armenia…
 School for Local Democracy opens in Armenia, with US assistance
The program is funded by the United States Agency for International Development…
 Ambassador: US ready to support Armenian leadership in democratic reforms
The school of local democracy will help to master such abilities…
 Newspaper: Pashinyan to get any official visit invitation from US?
All levers have been put into action for that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos