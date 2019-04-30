News
Davit Sanasaryan's attorneys say case is phony
Davit Sanasaryan's attorneys say case is phony
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The charge brought against Davit Sanasaryan is unlawful. This is what Sanasaryan’s attorney Inessa Petrosyan said during an April 30 press conference.

“He hasn’t committed any act for which he may be criminally liable. This is all made up by the Investigative Department of the National Security Service. When Sanasaryan was summoned as a witness, he was already being interrogated with the rights and duties of a suspect. He had come without an attorney, but there was already a certain outlined action plan,” she said.

Sanasaryan’s other attorney Arsen Sardaryan added that the institution of this criminal case rules out the status of accused-on-trial for Sanasaryan and stated that he has lost trust in the Investigative Department of the National Security Service.

On April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged under part 1 of Article 308 (misuse of official powers) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.
