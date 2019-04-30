Armenia State Revenue Committee head on Citizen's Decision Party's demand

My employees haven’t presented to me a businessman by the name of Gagik Tsarukyan. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

When told that the Citizen’s Decision Party has addressed the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Prosecutor General with the demand to initiate the process of depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary mandate, taking into consideration the ban on entrepreneurial activities of a deputy, and the demand to initiate criminal prosecution under the same ground, stating that Tsarukyan is carrying out unlawful entrepreneurial activities, Ananyan said the following: “Active taxpayers carrying out any activity submit calculations, and there are about 85-90,000 active taxpayers. There are 1,400-1,500 large taxpayers. I can’t remember all of them. My employees haven’t presented to me a businessman by the name of Gagik Tsarukyan.” He added that he has no personal contact with Gagik Tsarukyan.

When told that Tsarukyan sees a trend of inspections of the State Revenue Committee at his companies, Davit Ananyan said the State Revenue Committee listens to Tsarukyan’s opinions, but doesn’t agree and does its job.