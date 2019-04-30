Pashinyan: Participation in Eurasian Union is among priorities of Armenia government

YEREVAN. – Participation in the Eurasian Economic Union is one of the priorities for the Armenian government, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

Welcoming the participants, PM emphasized that the Armenian government is seeking efficient participation in the organization and is taking efforts to improve mechanisms and increase the efficiency of the organization. Pashinyan noted that Armenia is facing major transformation which impacts nearly all aspects of life. The ultimate goal of major reforms is creation of competitive, technologically developed economy and the society based on universal principles of equality and rule of law. There are also tax reforms as well as optimization of public management.

“Efforts are taken to create conditions for implementation of creative, intellectual and business potential, and to attract foreign investment. Armenia is a dynamically developing country which is showing political stability and predictability,” he added.

Pashinyan stressed that the government enjoys high level of legitimacy and unprecedented public confidence.

“Government priorities are in harmony with the philosophy envisaged by the Union’s charter. Participation [in the Union] is considered as an instrument of reaching goals and tasks of the government. There is a steady increase in trade with countries. The proportion reached 28.5%. Exports grew by 20%, trade in general by more than 11%,” he said.

According to him, an important point is the issue of common markets for oil, gas and oil products. It is necessary to intensify efforts to address the issues of pricing for energy carriers, taking into account the transit of components.

“Armenia is ready to make all efforts aimed at expanding the geography of free trade agreements and attracting new partners,” Pashinyan added.

He also touched upon importance of diversification of the Eurasian transport infrastructure, financial services, expansion of the regulatory framework for protection of the rights of migrant workers, using the potential of domestic tourism within the Union and providing conditions for business development and healthy competition.