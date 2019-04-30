Armenia State Revenue Committee head on taxpayers and cases

If we want to create a legal state, we need to examine the line of conduct of taxpayers and inspect them. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the question on whether there are employees of the State Revenue Committee who haven’t received millions, according to the presses.

“We will examine the line of conduct of the real beneficiaries of taxpayers or their shareholders only when the preliminary investigation shows that such line of conduct was the result of their actions or inaction,” Ananyan said.

When asked if it is safe to deduce that the sensational cases (Spayka LLC, Ropeway, etc.) were patronized by the former authorities based on the revelations of those cases, the head of the State Revenue Committee didn’t give a clear answer. “Why do you want a tax administrator to make political statements? Making a political statement is neither my desire nor function. The cases are under investigation. For me, personally, the revelation of the case of Spayka LLC is not a sensational revelation. For me, finding some money during any inspection can be sensational.”