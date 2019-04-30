Davit Sanasaryan continues his respectful attitude towards Armenia PM Pashinyan

YEREVAM. – I’m leaving the topic of anti-revolutionaries to journalists, so that you investigate. Davit Sanasaryan, head of the State Oversight Service (SOS) of Armenia—but whose respective powers have been suspended, stated this at a press conference on Tuesday.
“So that you investigate, realize who they are, what they,” Sanasaryan added. “I have a variety of suspicions, but I don’t want to speak about it.”
Sanasaryan noted that he continues to have a respectful attitude towards Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“Many expect from the prime minister that he should exercise justice, but it’s not his function,” he added. “Please don’t apply to him with that matter because he will not respond.”
Also, Sanasaryan highlighted that no one has said that there are no problems in Armenia.
“There have always been problems,” he added, “and there is a continued fight toward eliminating them.”
He stressed that the law enforcement agencies should meet the demands of new Armenia.
And as per Davit Sanasaryan, accusing him of corruption is just absurd.
As reported earlier, David Sanasaryan’s powers as SOS Head have been suspended. He is a defendant along the lines of a criminal case which the National Security Service is investigating, and in connection with the SOS procurement processes.
On April 18, a criminal charge was brought against Sanasaryan, and a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a pretrial measure for him.