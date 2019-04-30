ARF-D: Armenia PM statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is evasive answer

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party has always welcomed the clear and sharp statements of both the Prime Minister and the Director of the National Security Service, but when those statements are followed by statements like the latest statement by the Prime Minister, who said the people should formulate a text for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, this is an evasive answer, and it is a way of asking the people for an answer. This is what representative of the ARF-D Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan said as he talked about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during an April 30 press conference.

“The people gave a very clear answer to this question a long time ago. A referendum was held in Artsakh, and the Prime Minister also has the answer to the question. When the Prime Minister declared that we are not considering “territories for peace” before this statement, the ARF-D welcomed the statement. However, when we hear other statements after that, we express our concerns and respond to the particular statements,” he stated.