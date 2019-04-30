News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
ARF-D: Armenia PM statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is evasive answer
ARF-D: Armenia PM statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is evasive answer
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party has always welcomed the clear and sharp statements of both the Prime Minister and the Director of the National Security Service, but when those statements are followed by statements like the latest statement by the Prime Minister, who said the people should formulate a text for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, this is an evasive answer, and it is a way of asking the people for an answer. This is what representative of the ARF-D Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan said as he talked about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during an April 30 press conference.

“The people gave a very clear answer to this question a long time ago. A referendum was held in Artsakh, and the Prime Minister also has the answer to the question. When the Prime Minister declared that we are not considering “territories for peace” before this statement, the ARF-D welcomed the statement. However, when we hear other statements after that, we express our concerns and respond to the particular statements,” he stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Military serviceman severely wounded in Tavush Province
A military serviceman was severely wounded today from a gunshot fired by...
 Armenia MOD: Adversary fired gunshots in direction of road leading to border village
Head of Baghanis village Narek Sahakyan informed that the village had not suffered any damages...
 Belarus President recalls Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria and Ukraine issues
Moreover, Lukashenko drew Tsereteli’s attention to the fact that...
 Mnatsakanyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will meet soon
As per the Armenian minister, when the host party will decide on the timeframes of this talk…
 FM: Armenia has been and remains guarantor of Artsakh, there is no other format
“The security of those 150,000 people is a vital issue for all of us...
 Ambassador: It is important that French position in OSCE MG is not questioned
Asked to comment on whether cooperation is possible between individual cities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos