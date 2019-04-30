News
Tuesday
April 30
News
Russian PM: Project of Eurasian integration achieved its goal
Russian PM: Project of Eurasian integration achieved its goal
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The results achieved since the launch of the Eurasian Economic Union prove that the project has hit the target, and the organization is developing, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev said during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.  

Russian PM said the economies have “to feel confident” and the citizens “have to feel the favorable consequences of the integration”.

“GDP of the Union has increased by 2.5 percent. The goal to ensure GDP not lower than 2% has been achieved,” he added.

Trade turnover with the third states has increased by 10 percent, and mutual trade grew by 9%.

However, Russian PM believes there are still task to focus on, including introduction of digital technology, services for business, innovation processes in the economics, strengthening “of the internal shape of integration”.

 “We are working according to a roadmap, but implementation is not at a very fast pace, this has an impact on entrepreneur activities,” he added.

Russian PM touched upon creation of free economic areas with Vietnam, and ongoing talks with Singapore, India, Egypt, Servia and Israel.

“We have to continue working especially in the Asia Pacific as well as Latin America. This will give a significant advantage to promote Eurasian goods,” Medvedev said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
