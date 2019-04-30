Davit Sanasaryan on wearing Stefano Ricci clothing

It’s a good thing they can’t see my socks because if they could, I’m sure they would say something about that as well. This is what Davit Sanasaryan, head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia—but whose respective powers have been suspended, said during an April 30 press conference. His statement came after one of the journalists addressed him, showed a photo and asked what brand-name suit and tie he’s wearing and how much the suit and tie cost.
Sanasaryan didn’t answer the question, while his attorney Artyom Sardaryan declared that it’s not worth asking personal questions during a press conference.
The journalist stated that experts say the suit is a Stefano Ricci suit that costs up to AMD 3 million.
“I’ll present it as a gift to the person who said that. It’s a good thing they can’t see my socks because if they could, they would say something about that as well,” Sanasaryan responded.