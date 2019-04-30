Nagorno-Karabakh to gather civil society representatives of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh

In reality, the issues and sectors related to human rights protection in Nagorno-Karabakh are not fully assessed. This is what Ombudsman of Nagorno-Karabakh Artak Beglaryan said during the session of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today.

According to him, such discussions can lay the foundation for cooperation between the civil societies of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. “There are some ideas. For instance, Nagorno-Karabakh will be hosting a conference of the civil society representatives of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh,” Beglaryan informed.

He stated that, in essence, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are one nation with one people, and this is why there can’t be any fear in terms of intervention into the domestic affairs of the country.