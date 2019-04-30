Armenia to get access to data of Russian satellites

The Armenian company Geokosmos will get access to the data of Russian space remote sensing satellites.

During the visit of the Armenian delegation to Moscow, the Armenian company signed an agreement with Russian Space Systems, which is a part of Roscosmos.

Yerevan is going to use access to data from the Russian orbital grouping to process images for the Ministry of Defense. Agreements were also reached on cooperation in training and the exchange of experience and technical data in the development and implementation of final geo-information services.

Under the agreement, the parties are modernizing the data receiving and processing station located in Armenia. Moscow and Yerevan are also thinking about creating a joint structure capable of building instruments for Earth remote sensing satellites, as well as software and data processing services for space imagery.