Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violating rights of Karabakh and Azerbaijan residents

Azerbaijan isn’t letting the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to fly from the airport operating in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, and by doing this, it is violating the right of the residents of the republic to move freely. This is what Ombudsman of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Artak Beglaryan said during the April 30 session of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.

He stated that the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are deprived of the opportunity to benefit from the Sarsang Reservoir because of Baku and clarified that the reservoir is, in essence, under the control of both sides.

Beglaryan also stated that Baku doesn’t want to collaborate with Nagorno-Karabakh in regard to this issue, even though, if it collaborated, the Azerbaijanis would benefit more since nearly 70-80% of the water flows to Azerbaijani villages. “In essence, Azerbaijan is violating the rights of its own citizens, not to mention the rights of the villagers of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Artak Beglaryan concluded.