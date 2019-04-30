News
Eurasian Economic Commission: Sanctions against Iran can help enhance country's relations with EAEU
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


The sanctions against Iran can help enhance Iran’s relations with the Eurasian Economic Union and increase Armenia’s role as a bridge between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union. This is what Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan said during a briefing devoted to the results of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union held in Yerevan today.

In response to the question on free trade zones with partners, Tigran Sargsyan informed that Vietnam has had a free trade zone for two years now and reminded that the Vietnamese market is large and dynamic and is interesting for Armenian products.

Talks on the creation of a free trade zone are being held with Serbia, and this is a current issue for Armenia and Kyrgyzstan since the other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union have agreements with Serbia.

Tigran Sargsyan reminded that the situation with Iran has become complicated since the agreement was signed prior to the new package of sanctions, but according to him, the sanctions can have a positive impact in the sense that Iran is intensifying its relations with the Eurasian Economic Union, and Armenia can serve as a bridge by using its instrumentation.
