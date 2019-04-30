News
Marek Benda: Armenian Genocide victims should never be forgotten
Marek Benda: Armenian Genocide victims should never be forgotten
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The Czech lawmakers—led by chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Marek Benda, who also chairs the Czech Republic-Armenia interparliamentary friendship group at the Chamber of Deputies—laid a wreath at the 1915 Genocide monument.

Also, they placed flowers at the Eternal Flame that perpetuates the memory of this tragedy, and paid a silent tribute to its Holy Martyrs.

Subsequently, the Czech MPs toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and Benda made a note in its guestbook.

“Humanity’s evil against humanity,” he wrote. “The victims of the Armenian Genocide should never be forgotten.”
