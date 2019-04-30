Tigran Sargsyan: Eurasian Union ready for dialogue with EU

The Eurasian Union is ready for a constructive dialogue with the European Union, chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan recalled that until recently the European Union was the main partner of the Eurasian Union, but the situation has changed as a result of political decisions.

The EAEU is developing relations with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, but the European direction remains the main one, he said, adding that the main issues here are standards, technical regulations and anti-dumping.

The Chairman noted that the European side recognized the Eurasian Union as a subject, and this allows working at the ministerial level in the above areas. According to his, strengthening of the EAEU will help advance dialogue with Brussels.