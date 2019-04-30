Attorney: Armenia Special Investigation Service had to cross-examine Armen Gevorgyan, Silva Hambardzumyan

The attorney of former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan (Gevorgyan is charged with assistance in overthrow of constitutional order in the case of the events of March 1, 2008) has become familiar with all the materials of the criminal case related to Gevorgyan and has come to the conclusion that the charge brought against Armen Gevorgyan and his connection to the committal of the criminal acts ascribed to him are not corroborated in the criminal case.

Touching upon the episode of assistance in overthrow of constitutional order (ascribed to Armen Gevorgyan), the attorney said the following: “The body implementing proceedings links the assistance to Armen Gevorgyan’s impact on former member of the Constitutional Court Valery Poghosyan (Valery Poghosyan was supposedly supposed to participate in the examination of the application filed by Levon Ter-Petrosyan and vote against, but according to the defendant, Valery Poghosyan didn’t participate in the examination of the application),” he said.

The attorney noted that the decision on the charge brought against Gevorgyan doesn’t clearly state the other ways in which his client assisted Robert Kocharyan in overthrowing constitutional order. As far as the episode of receiving a bribe with the help of Samvel Mayrapetyan is concerned, Eric Alexanyan said the following:

“The part about the bribe only includes the testimony of Silva Hambardzumyan. During the preliminary investigation of the case, Silva Hambardzumyan testified nearly five times, and all the testimonies are mutually exclusive,” he said. The attorney also stated that there was no cross-examination between his client and Silva Hambardzumyan, but according to him, the body implementing proceedings had to ensure the accused-on-trial’s right to that.