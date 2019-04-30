One dollar falls below AMD 481 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.48/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.78 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.67 (up by AMD 1.49), that of one British pound totaled AMD 624.10 (up by AMD 1.59), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.46 (up by 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 231.25, AMD 19,765.45 and AMD 13,841.22, respectively.