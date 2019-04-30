News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Armenia soldier was wounded by Azerbaijan at Barekamavan village military positions
Armenia soldier was wounded by Azerbaijan at Barekamavan village military positions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The contract military serviceman, who on Tuesday was wounded in Tavush Province of Armenia by Azerbaijani fire, is Argishti Sepkhanyan, 32.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote on Facebook that the injury of this soldier is not life-threatening.

Earlier, Hovhannisyan had informed that the serviceman was in severe condition, he had sustained a wound to his head, and he would soon be helicoptered to capital city Yerevan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that this contract serviceman was wounded at the military positions of Barekamavan village of Tavush Province.

Mayor of Barekamavan Jonik Mikayelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that no shots were fired toward the village.

The situation is calm at the moment also in Tavush Province’s Baghanis village, on the road leading to which Azerbaijan had fired shots Monday.

Mayor of Baghanis Narek Sahakyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that no shots were fired Tuesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violating rights of Karabakh and Azerbaijan residents
He stated that the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are deprived of the...
 Armenia MOD: Military serviceman severely wounded in Tavush Province
A military serviceman was severely wounded today from a gunshot fired by...
 ARF-D: Armenia PM statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is evasive answer
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party has always welcomed the clear and sharp statements of...
 Armenia MOD: Adversary fired gunshots in direction of road leading to border village
Head of Baghanis village Narek Sahakyan informed that the village had not suffered any damages...
 Belarus President recalls Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria and Ukraine issues
Moreover, Lukashenko drew Tsereteli’s attention to the fact that...
 Mnatsakanyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will meet soon
As per the Armenian minister, when the host party will decide on the timeframes of this talk…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos