Armenia soldier was wounded by Azerbaijan at Barekamavan village military positions

YEREVAN. – The contract military serviceman, who on Tuesday was wounded in Tavush Province of Armenia by Azerbaijani fire, is Argishti Sepkhanyan, 32.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote on Facebook that the injury of this soldier is not life-threatening.

Earlier, Hovhannisyan had informed that the serviceman was in severe condition, he had sustained a wound to his head, and he would soon be helicoptered to capital city Yerevan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that this contract serviceman was wounded at the military positions of Barekamavan village of Tavush Province.

Mayor of Barekamavan Jonik Mikayelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that no shots were fired toward the village.

The situation is calm at the moment also in Tavush Province’s Baghanis village, on the road leading to which Azerbaijan had fired shots Monday.

Mayor of Baghanis Narek Sahakyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that no shots were fired Tuesday.